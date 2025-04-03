Spring into Clear Vision: Protecting your eyes this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring is a time of renewal and vibrancy, but it also brings unique challenges for our eyes. As we shed the winter layers and embrace the outdoors, it’s crucial to take proactive steps to protect our vision – whether it’s tackling seasonal allergies or taking extra precautions during a spring clean.

Here, Karen Dewhurst, Lead Optometrist for CHEC – a community healthcare provider based in Northampton which delivers specialist ophthalmology services in partnership with the NHS – shares some top tips on keeping your eyes happy and healthy this spring.

Combat seasonal allergies

“Spring is synonymous with blooming flowers and rising pollen counts, which can trigger allergic conjunctivitis. Symptoms include itchy, watery and red eyes. To minimise discomfort as best you can, monitor local pollen levels and limit outdoor activities on high pollen days – and keep windows closed at home and when using your car. Wrap around sunglasses act as a barrier against pollen, so take them with you wherever you go! If you do start to feel some irritation, try a cool compress for symptomatic relief, ocular lubricants, or use over-the-counter or prescription allergy eye drops to give your eyes some relief, and avoid rubbing them as much as possible, as this can worsen irritation and spread allergens.”

Karen Dewhurst - Lead Optometrist for CHEC

Protect against increased UV exposure

“The sun’s rays become stronger in spring, increasing your exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation which can be harmful to your eyes. Prolonged exposure can even contribute to the development of cataracts and macular degeneration. Take steps to defend your eyes by ensuring your sunglasses have 100% protection against both UVA and UVB rays. A wide-brimmed hat provides extra shade and protection. You can also protect against the effects of dry eyes – which are more susceptible to UV damage – by staying hydrated.”

Address dry eye symptoms

“As well as not staying hydrated, dry eyes can be caused by spring winds and the outdoor activities we undertake as the weather starts to improve. You can combat dry eyes by using lubricating eye drops, which act as artificial tears to provide relief. Adding a humidifier to your space can also inject moisture to the air to keep your eyes hydrated. Too much screen time can cause dry eyes, too, so ensure to follow the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds or more.”

Be mindful of spring cleaning chemicals

“Many of us use this time of year to undertake a spring clean, but this often involves using harsh chemicals which can irritate or damage your eyes. Take precautions by wearing protective eyewear like safety goggles, to shield your eyes from splashes and fumes, and ensure you open windows and doors to allow for proper ventilation, so chemicals can’t linger and increase the risk of irritability.

Book an eye test

“As well as protecting yourself against all these potential triggers to your eye health, spring is also a great time to schedule a comprehensive eye exam. Regular eye tests are essential for maintaining eye health, so book an appointment with your eye care professional to assess your vision and ensure your prescription is up to date. They’ll also check for any early signs of eye diseases for which you may need to be referred for further treatment.”

CHEC Northampton is located at Sol Centre (NN1 1SR), serving local communities within Northampton and the wider Northamptonshire area.

For more eye health advice, visit chec.uk/about-us/information-hub.