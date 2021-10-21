Spooky Halloween birthday celebrations in Daventry will help young mum with cancer

Lizzi England.

Fundraisers are inviting everyone to join their Halloween birthday bash at The Pike and Eel pub to raise money for Daventry mum Lizzi England, who has terminal cancer.

It takes place on October 30 at 7pm and will include a raffle with some amazing prizes including an iPhone 11.

One of the organisers, Tiffany Hesketh, said: "Everyone is invited to our Halloween fundraiser as breast cancer is something that affects so many people, including Beverley Martin, of the Pike and Eel, who has battled the disease herself.

Join the event on Facebook.

"Lizzi and her family are our friends and all proceeds will go to them. She is such an inspiration to everyone."

"Her story has touched so many of us and we knew we wanted to do this for her, her partner and her children. She is an incredible woman."

Lizzi was 29 and pregnant with her third child when she was diagnosed with with Stage 3 breast cancer in August 2019.

She had a mastectomy when she was 20 weeks pregnant and results showed the cancer had spread through to her lympathic systems and found in her lymph nodes.

Tiffany Hesketh.

Lizzi has campaigned to get people to check their breasts. She has helped raise thousands for charity.

On Facebook, join Charly and Tiff's Birthday Bonanza! 'Halloween Fundraiser'. Raffle tickets are available by contacting Tiffany on Facebook or from the pub. They are £2 a number, £10 a strip.

The Pike and Eel is in Tamar Square on the Grange Estate.

Charmaine Hesketh is one of the organisers.