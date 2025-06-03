Son to host blues concert in memory of father who tragically passed from aggressive brain tumour

A son is hosting a blues concert in memory of his father who tragically passed away from an aggressive brain tumour last October.

This is the second fundraiser of this kind that 18-year-old Josh Cox has hosted, after his father Malcolm was given a terminal diagnosis back in 2023.

Malcolm suffered an out of the blue seizure at work in August 2023 and following more big seizures at home, he was diagnosed with an aggressive grade four brain tumour called Glioblastoma.

If Malcolm did not choose to have surgery, he would have had just three months to live. As a result of the surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy he endured, his prognosis increased to 12 to 18 months.

“This completely changed mine and my family’s lives,” said Josh, who explained that the surgery went as well as it could have gone and his dad continued with his treatment.

After speaking to his friend Louis Humphreys at this time, the pair set up Blues For Brain Tumours with the goal of running live events to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The first event was held in June last year at The Charles Bradlaugh and £1,000 was raised.

“The gig was made even more special by my dad being able to attend,” said Josh. “The chemotherapy lasted several months before the doctors did a scan and saw the tumour had grown back in several places, which meant they couldn’t proceed with the same chemotherapy.”

A few other treatment options were tried and Malcolm’s health began to deteriorate over the summer, which halted treatment altogether. Within a week of this, Malcolm was unable to get out of bed.

Josh continued: “He then lost the ability to speak at all and spent almost all the time asleep. In early October last year, he sadly passed away.

“This strengthened my desire to help fight, to stop others going through what my dad and family had to go through.”

Following Malcolm’s passing, the 18-year-old aimed to organise a larger event and raise even more money for The Brain Tumour Charity – which he described as “incredibly close to his heart”.

The gig is planned for next Saturday (June 14) at The Craufurd Arms in Wolverton. Tickets are £8 if purchased in advance and £10 on the door. The doors will open at 7.30pm and the first band will begin at 7.45pm.

The first performers will be Milton Keynes based neo-soul, indie and blues band The Chess Pieces, who will be followed by Josh’s band Sleepwalk.

They are an alternative blues rock band and will appeal to fans of Philip Sayce, Jack White, The Black Keys and Jimi Hendrix.

The headliners are Americana, southern rock and blues band Ramblin Preachers, and this will be their last gig for the foreseeable future. They were nominated for The UK Blues Federation’s emerging act of the year.

For more information on the Blues For Brain Tumours event and to secure your tickets, click here.