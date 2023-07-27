SME Business Awards raise funds for Northamptonshire cancer charity

Working with The Lewis Foundation as a charity partner, the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards took place at the Mercure Daventry Hotel on Thursday 15th June 2023.

Attendees of the awards final came together to raise £3763.13 for the charity, with donations coming from finalists, judges, and partners of the awards.

The Lewis Foundation was founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis in 2016, following Lee’s mothers’ cancer diagnosis. Resonating with the fear, upset and loneliness faced by individuals undergoing cancer treatment, Lorraine and Lee set up the charity to help support others in similar devastating situations.

Photo L-R: Lee Lewis, Nia Gallimore, Kathryn Shipton, Lorraine Lewis, Aislinn Lydon.

Providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients receiving treatment in hospital in the Midlands, The Lewis Foundation kindly donates over 2500 gifts each month to patients in 17 different hospitals across the area.

Damian Cummins, Awards Director, commented “We are delighted to be working with The Lewis Foundation as charity partner. The incredible work they do would not be possible without donations and we are proud to be able to provide a platform for their cause.”

Following the awards final, Lorraine Lewis expressed her gratitude to the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, commenting “I am so grateful for the platform they have given to our charity The Lewis Foundation UK over the last few years, to not only raise funds but more importantly raise awareness of our cause. They have enabled us to have a platform in a room filled with businesses where we can share about the importance of our work.”

For more information on how you can support The Lewis Foundation and their cause to improve the lives of those fighting cancer, please visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected].

For more information on the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, please visit ww.smenorthants.co.uk or email [email protected].

