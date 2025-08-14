Sister blown away to triple fundraising goal for mental health charity in memory of ‘incredible’ brother

A sister is blown away to have raised triple what she set out to for a mental health charity through an event in memory of her “incredible” brother.

Back in mid-July, Natalie Wood hosted a fundraiser for Northamptonshire Mind – with a barbecue, raffle, stalls and a rock choir performance for attendees to enjoy.

Natalie has struggled with her own mental health problems since the age of 15, which has included attempting to take her own life twice and an alcohol addiction.

After a mental health crisis in March 2019, Natalie is proud to have been sober for more than six years and her mental health has never been stronger.

30-year-old Sam Grove sadly passed away in March 2023, and his sister Natalie Wood is committed to keeping his legacy alive.

Sadly, Natalie’s younger brother Sam, who fought a long battle with mental health challenges and addiction, lost his fight in March 2023 aged 30.

Natalie previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “He left behind three young boys. Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realised. Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatised male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken.

“No one chooses to become an alcoholic. More support is needed to address the underlying reasons why someone turns to alcohol in the first place. For Sam and me, it was unresolved trauma and grief.”

All of this fuelled Natalie’s desire to take action and convey the message that no one should ever feel like they are not enough, which is why she hosted the fundraiser for Mind.

With a £1,000 fundraising target and the aim of raising awareness of the connection between alcohol and mental health struggles, Natalie smashed her goal and raised a total of £3,102.

“It was amazing and so much better than I anticipated,” said Natalie. “I went in with a target of £1,000 and I couldn’t have asked for better than that. It was such a nice day and it had such a positive response. There were at least 500 people there.

“When we counted the cash, I burst into tears. I was so emotional and proud of what we’d achieved. I was blown away by it, and the generosity and kindness of people. I don’t normally feel proud of myself but I know we made a difference.”

Natalie has been asked by Northamptonshire Mind about what she would like the money to be used for. She suggested men’s mental health groups, and support groups to raise awareness of the link between alcohol and mental health.

A winter wonderland shopping experience is taking place at The Elgar Centre from 3pm until 7pm on November 15, with live rock choir music, cakes and bakes, face painting and glitter tattoos, hot food vans, and more than 40 traders already lined up.

“I’m looking forward to being part of that and the charity was astounded by how much we raised, they were so grateful,” said Natalie.

The fundraiser was described as an “exceptionally great day” and Natalie has already made great progress with planning the next one at Christmas time.

Natalie said: “We’re looking for donations of things like tea and coffee, as the more we get donated, the less we have to spend and the more we raise.

“Mental health is such a big thing and there’s still so much stigma. I spoke to people at the fundraiser who had also lost people and it needs to be talked about. I’m already thinking about the fundraiser for next summer and I’ll continue with this now.”

For more information on Natalie Wood’s next fundraiser in aid of Northamptonshire Mind, visit the event’s Facebook page here.