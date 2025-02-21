This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We spend one third of our lives sleeping - here’s my honest review of the Simba Hybrid Pro 🛏

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average person spends one third of their life in bed sleeping or trying to do so. That’s a long time to sleep on an uncomfortable mattress and I should know, having spent most of my twenties renting and sleeping on whatever mattress came with the room.

So, when I was given the opportunity to try the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress I jumped at the chance and I can honestly say I’m never going back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve now had seven sleeps on our new Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, the biggest selling point for me is the comfort, with eight layers, double springs and an extra layer of their Aerocoil® micro springs compared to the Simba Hybrid mattress, as well as 1,000 pocketed barrel springs, you sink into it while also feeling like you are being held.

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. | Simba

Before switching I slept with a body pillow and two pillows at my head for knee and back support, now I sleep with one pillow and let Simba do the rest. It also offers temperature control, designed with a cooling layer of breathable wool on top, so you don’t overheat and wake up feeling too hot or sweaty.

Priced at £1,249 for a king, it is not cheap, however with a 200 night sleep trial and a 10 year guarantee, it is an investment. Here is everything you need to know about my experience with the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress.

How does the Simba mattress arrive?

The Simba Hybrid Pro arrived in a relatively small box, that was easy to manoeuvre up the stairs, however this is a two person job. The mattress itself is vacuum packed, in fact it’s sealed so compact that my husband and I panicked we had picked the wrong size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you open the box and unroll it on the bed, simply cut along the plastic line (being careful to not cut the mattress), and watch it rise. Simba advises that it’s safe and ready to sleep on within three to six hours, however it can continue to expand for 72 hours.

Is the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress comfortable?

If you are looking for a medium firm mattress, with eight cushioned layers and extra support, then it is definitely comfortable, no matter what position you sleep in. Simba is designed to be suitable for everyone, thanks to its pressure relief and full body alignment approach.

Simba’s signature technology gives a “hugged” feeling in the upper layers and more support in the base layers, with adjustment for hips and shoulders. This means that whilst you sink into the mattress, you still feel supported in all the right places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something to be aware of is that the Simba Hybrid Pro stands tall at 28cm depth, which is higher than the standard 20cm we had previously, so we have invested in new sheets and a set of dog steps, so our Patterdale terrier can still make the jump.

If you are looking for a shorter mattress,

However, the extra height from Simba provides the comfort that made me fall in love with it. Before the Hybrid Pro, I slept with a body pillow, along with two additional pillows for knee and back support and would still often wake up feeling stiff, since we swapped to Simba, I sleep with just one.

You can buy a Simba hybrid mattress - with five options to choose - from Amazon now, just click this link.

We’d love to hear from you! Have you tried a Simba mattress, share your experiences in the comment section below.