‘Shed’ project at hospital helping boost wellbeing

Berrywood Hospital, run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), introduced the wooden ‘workshed’ in its therapy garden in summer 2022 and since then it has been used by mental health patients as a space for reflection, socialising, and activities. The sheds are also helping patients to build useful skills in preparation for returning home.

These skills include bike maintenance, furniture restoration, DIY and gardening, all of which are beneficial for wellbeing, executive functioning and skill development. Patients have helped make seating, planters and raised flower beds, bird tables, artwork and sculptures, as well as other features to promote tranquillity and reflection.

Funded by Northamptonshire Health Charity, thanks to generous donations and fundraising by the local community, the shed has proved hugely popular with patients.

Hospital 'shed' is proving popular with patients

Jenni Jenkins, Specialist Occupational Therapist at Berrywood Hospital, said: “The workshed has been an absolute success at Berrywood. Patients from our adult and older adult wards come together to benefit from a wide variety of activities. In this supportive setting, we observe individuals grow in confidence as they learn new skills and take part in routines which support their recovery and aid independent living. It is an environment where people connect over shared projects, both large and small, leading to our patients working together, developing their problem-solving skills, resulting in a sense of achievement and satisfaction.”

Case studies:

A female service user was very hesitant to come to the shed and was also hesitant to start any project. However, within a few sessions, she was asking to come to the shed more and more, and partook in three or four sessions a week. Initially she would only work on her own, but soon became willing to join in with group projects. Her skills and confidence grew so quickly, that she enrolled on a carpentry course at Northampton College.

A male service user had vast experience of working with many different materials and had previously worked as an art teacher, but he hadn’t been able to do anything creative for some time. He started by helping finish off some projects that others had started. Within a month, he was not only working on his own and group projects, but was also incredibly supportive to other service users, so much so that he was asked to return as a volunteer for NHFT. He also designed and produced some products to sell at a ‘Therapy Team’ fundraiser from his own designs.

A male service user was a retired carpenter. He was not eating properly, struggling to sleep, having extra medication daily, was being aggressive and was unable to get himself washed and dressed in the morning. Within a very short time of attending daily shed sessions, he began eating regular meals, sleeping though the night, stopped being aggressive, and was able to get himself washed and dressed each day. He came to the shed every morning to support staff to prepare for the day’s sessions. Helped design and build a wood store and even taught staff some techniques with certain tools.

Rob Powell, Charity Communications and Marketing, said: “We have been thrilled to hear so many amazing stories about the positive impact the workshed, that we funded at Berrywood Hospital, is having for patients. It is wonderful how having access to this space, the resources it affords, and the skills people can develop, has helped massively with their recovery. To ignite a new or dormant passion that goes on to increasing confidence and provide a real sense of achievement is brilliant. All this is thanks to our generous supporters donating to Northamptonshire Health Charity so that we can make a difference by supporting projects like this.”