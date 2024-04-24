Sexual Wellbeing events put Northampton centre stage in the UN State of the World Population Report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Age of Love Café movement encourages people to speak about sexual health and wellbeing as we age. Professor Sharron Hinchliff, pioneer of the movement and keynote speaker at the first Northampton event said “The report (currently only in French) focuses on people and groups whose sexual and reproductive health and rights have been overlooked or de-prioritized. It is concerned with the unfinished business of the International Conference on Population and Development, 30 years on. So that is the individuals, communities, and groups who are not yet enjoying their rights as envisioned in the 1994 Programme of Action agreed by 179 governments.”

Having now run two successful Age of Love Café events – with their second one aimed at men’s mental, emotional and sexual health, CLICK Arts Foundation and their in-house Burlesque Squad, are thrilled with the recognition. “We started dancing for our own confidence and sense of empowerment,” says Dr Audrey Tang who instructs the burlesque classes on Wednesdays at the St Crispin’s Community Centre. “The fact that we have been able to spread and embed those feelings in others when they have attended our events, and then to have that work praised by the United Nations is such a wonderful reflection of the fabulous women who attend each week.”

CLICK’s Recreational Burlesque sessions encourage women (and men!) of all ages, shapes and levels of fitness to celebrate their bodies and their sexuality. “It’s not at all sleezy, it’s a safe space to have fun and also chat and laugh with others.” dancer Natalie Summers (also an NHS Occupational Therapist) added… “Dancing in a group also helps you remove inhibitions, and the steps are always adaptable to your ability.”

Professor Sharon Hinchliff Pioneer of The Age of Love Cafe and keynote at first Northampton event

CLICK Arts Foundation trustee, also one of the dancers, Patsy Wright said “There’s a mental health framework called CHIME Connectedness, Hope & Optimism, Identity, Meaning, Empowerment - and this gives you all of that....especially connection…and you don’t have to be young, I came to theatre at 50, and Burlesque even later.”

The Burlesque squad is continuing their work in helping break taboos around sexual wellbeing and ageing with a “Burlesque-a-thon(g)” (5 hours of Burlesque in July at the St Crispin’s Centre) as well as being part of a show at The Place in Bedford in September to raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day whose 2024 theme is “Creating Hope Through Action.” “Just because we can ‘do without’ sex, it doesn’t mean it’s not an essential part of Wellbeing” Sex Therapist and TED speaker Madina Demirbas reminds us, “Sex is an important part of intimacy which affects our overall wellbeing, and it doesn’t just vanish as we age.”

To find out more about CLICK Arts Foundation and their work www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk

To learn more about and join in the Burlesque-a-thon(g): https://www.justgiving.com/team/burlesqueathong

