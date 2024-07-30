Serving Northampton Royal Navy Sailor shaves head for Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity
Originally from Northampton, Angel has already raised over £1000 shaving her head at HMS Collingwood in Gosport, the navy base where she is currently living. She is raising money for three charities close to her heart.
Angel has chosen to support RNRMC, the principal charity of the Royal Navy, as she has experienced their support first hand to improve the quality of life of serving personnel in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Royal Fleet Auxiliary by providing amenities, welfare support and morale-boosting activities.
In their role as a grant-maker, RNRMC has also awarded funding to one of Angel’s other chosen charities, Aggies, which provides pastoral care on naval bases and establishments around the country.
Having joined up at the earliest possible opportunity three years ago aged just 16, Angel wanted to have a career where every day would be different and says she hasn’t looked back since. Her current role as an underwater warfare operator sees her mentoring phase two trainees and supporting them if they have any issues they need help with.
On fundraising for RNRMC, Angel said: ‘What RNRMC does is amazing. I’ve benefitted from moraIe-boosting activities when I’ve been away at sea before, sometimes with limited communication back home. I’m really close to my family and knowing that if something happened, they’d have the support of the charity is really comforting to me.’
Angel will be donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions. You can donate to her fundraising page here: Fundraiser by Angel Collar : Braving the shave (gofundme.com)
