Sepsis: Get to know the risks, spot the signs, and act fast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents across West Northamptonshire are being urged to understand the risks and spot the signs of sepsis so that they can take the right action and act fast to protect themselves and others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sepsis happens when an infection you already have, triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Anyone can get an infection, and almost any infection can lead to sepsis.

“Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency; therefore, it is very important that people understand the critical role they play in infection prevention and sepsis recognition. Delay in treatment may lead to septic shock, causing a dramatic drop in blood pressure, damaging the lungs, kidneys and other vital organs which may lead to death”, said Dr Annapurna Sen, Consultant Health Protection at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Symptoms of sepsis can develop quickly and often resemble other common conditions, making it a challenge to diagnose.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The acronym TIME can help you to assess, and act fast:

Temperature – high temperature or extremely low temperature

Infection – Be vigilant if you already have an infection of either lungs, kidneys, stomach/intestines, and skin or surgical wound infections.

Mental decline – is the person confused, sleepy or difficult to wake?

Extremely ill – does the person feel symptoms are intolerable with shortness of breath, palpitations, cold/clammy skin, and they experiencing severe pain or discomfort?

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health, and Regulatory Services at WNC added:

“Recent reports highlight that local communities remain unaware of the risks and signs of sepsis. By raising awareness of how people can spot the signs and symptoms, and know how to act fast, if sepsis is suspected, it can help families across West Northamptonshire and beyond

“I would urge everyone to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if they suspect sepsis. Timely treatment with antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and support for organ function is critical for saving lives”.

You can find out more about sepsis and infections here: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/infectious-diseases/sepsis