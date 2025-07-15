Sensory room at Kettering General Hospital funded thanks to Dickerman Group donation

Northamptonshire Health Charity is delighted to announce a generous donation from Kettering-based business, the Dickerman Group, to fund a brand-new sensory room in the Children’s Emergency Department at Kettering General Hospital. The donation forms part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new sensory room will offer a calming and supportive environment for children experiencing distress, particularly those with sensory processing disorders, autism, or anxiety. Developed in collaboration with Northamptonshire Health Charity, the project aims to significantly improve the hospital experience for young patients.

Rory Finlay-Notman, Managing Director of the Dickerman Group, said, “This donation is a way of saying thank you for the care my family and employees have received over the years. I have lived in the area for 40 years, and my daughter was born at Kettering General Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of my employees also rely on KGH, so when the opportunity arose to give something back to the community and support children during difficult moments, we wanted to help. Celebrating our 50th anniversary in this way is incredibly meaningful both personally and professionally. We hope this sensory room provides a haven for the children who need it”

Rory Finlay-Notman, Managing Director of the Dickerman Group at the official opening of the sensory room

Alison McCulloch, Head of Expenditure at Northamptonshire Health Charity, added, “This sensory room will have a massive impact on children and young people, helping to reduce anxiety during some of their most vulnerable moments. It’s a fantastic example of how local businesses can make a lasting difference.”

Jess Ayres, Associate Divisional Manager for Urgent Care at Kettering General Hospital, said, “The provision of a dedicated sensory space within the Paediatric Emergency Department will have a long-lasting positive impact on children accessing our services. Many young patients, particularly those with additional mental health or sensory needs, find emergency care settings distressing. This room will provide a much-needed calming environment, and we are incredibly grateful to the Dickerman Group for their generosity.”

Thanks to the Dickerman Group’s support, the new sensory room will help create a more reassuring and therapeutic space for children in need of emergency care. Northamptonshire Health Charity is proud to partner with local businesses to enhance hospital experiences and make a meaningful difference for young patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also fundraising for additional sensory rooms across the county, including at Berrywood Hospital, community dental clinics in Corby, Northampton, and Wellingborough, as well as trauma therapy rooms in Northampton.

To support Northamptonshire Health Charity visit: www.nhcharity.co.uk/donate