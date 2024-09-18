Sands United Northampton challenge themselves to raise awareness for baby loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sands United Northampton have challenged themselves this year to raise much needed awareness for Baby loss around Northamptonshire.

Every year the club challenges itself to support baby loss awareness week, the week, once a year on the 9th – 15th October, gives us a chance to raise as much awareness as possible regarding baby loss.

Everyday in the UK during 2022 there was 8 stillbirths, 5 neonatal deaths and between 302- 428 miscarriages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is where we are ask for your help. On the 15th October at 7pm, our club and hopefully you yourself will participate in the Wave of Light, and ask if your company or your home would be willing to join us in lighting your business or home pink or blue for a least 1 hour. If you are unable to use pink or blue a simple candle will be ok.

Recent Fixture against Feileacain Fathers Ireland

Here is a player's story, a reason why we, as a club are here, we are open to anyone who is affected by child loss.

If you are interested in joining, please contact us on Facebook (Sands United Northampton) or come to our football sessions at Goals Northampton every Wednesday 6-7pm.

John Britten - Sand's United Striker

So here we go, where to begin with mine and my wife's story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all started in June 2014. The day was like any normal day for me and my wife Kirsty, I was at work when Kirsty called me saying she was in pain but didn't understand what was going on, so I said to her to go lay down and rest and see if it passes.

About an hour had passed and Kirsty then rang back again saying that she can't move and started to panic because our eldest daughter Morgan was in bed asleep. Kirsty called 111 to see if she could get any advice.

At this point I was making my way home from work, running like mad in a total panic not knowing what was happening to Kirsty. Fast forward to the day after, we got an appointment at the hospital to have a scan to find out what was happening.

We sat in the room that was so dark it didn't feel right, Kirsty sat on the bed and was hooked up to the monitor and the midwife said it looks like your pregnant and we were so happy, but then she said it's not growing where it should be, and me and Kirsty was unsure what this meant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said, you are going through an ectopic pregnancy, and that is where the baby is growing in the tube and not in the womb.

Kirsty got wheeled into emergency surgery where she had the baby and tube removed. I waited in the waiting room for hours panicking and nervous, finally the nurse came out and said that Kirsty was out of surgery and is in a recovery room, Kirsty made a full recovery.

Fast forward to 2015, Kirsty fell pregnant again on May 30th, 2016, it was a Bank Holiday Monday, 6.15am and Kirsty started to have signs of labour, so at 9am we got to the labour ward, Kirsty was given monitoring and having contractions.

Unfortunately, the midwife said to us I can only find one heartbeat and it's not the baby's, me and Kirsty looked at each other and thought what's happening? A few mins later we got took to another room and all I remember was being cold and dark, Kirsty got told to lay on the bed while they sorted out the monitor again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's when we got told those worlds no one wants to hear SORRY THERES NOTHING WE CAN DO. Me and my wife Kirsty fell into each other's arms in floods of tears, there’s must be something you can do, and the doctor said I'm sorry it's too late your baby is gone.

Kirsty went on to give birth to our daughter who was born at 1pm the same day .We called her Beau-Harper Britten, she is the most beautiful baby ever, I couldn't be any prouder of my Kirsty.

Shortly after, me and Kirsty got to spend time with beau in a beautiful room called the snowdrop room, where we spent a few days with Beau having to say goodbye to her.

We also had the hardest job, which was having to tell our oldest daughter Morgan. All I can remember was seeing her face when she walked into the room, she was looking for her sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We buried Beau at Kingsthorpe Cemetery on the 21st of June, 2016, we couldn't do it again but we had the support of our family around us.

The service was beautiful in a weird way, Beaus song is - You are my sunshine.

Some good news - the next pregnancy was fine, no concerns just a lot more monitoring, we found out we were having a boy who made his arrival on Christmas Day and his name is Theo beau Britten. His middle name is Beau so he can remember her.

August 31st, 2010, Finley was born by C-Section, happy and healthy, we all speak about Beau every day and say good morning and good night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2024, I was approached by some of the dads from Sands United Northampton asking if I would like to join the team.

All the lads are so nice and welcoming and are so understanding with each other. If we have bad days, the support is amazing and I haven't looked back since.

I played in my first game against féileacáin fathers, and all the memories came flooding back, standing on the pitch again, I can now find myself closer to my baby girl again.