Roadshow comes to Northampton to find those ‘unaware’ they have liver damage

Members of the public in Northampton are being encouraged to get their liver checked for free with the arrival of a mobile liver screening roadshow at Market Square, NN1 2DL on Wednesday 13th November.

One in ten adults in Northampton may be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware because there are usually no symptoms in the early stages, warns the British Liver Trust.

People can go along to the mobile unit from 10am to 4pm to find out what preventative measures they can take to keep their liver healthy and be offered a free liver scan.

Nine in 10 cases of liver disease are preventable with the main causes being alcohol, obesity and viral hepatitis.

Pamela Healy, Chief Executive of British Liver Trust, said, “One in three of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out their risk of liver disease. Approximately 10% of the people we scan need to have further checks.”

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health:

1. Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week

2. Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and take more exercise

3. Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk. Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device. There will be expert guidance on how to keep your liver healthy from healthcare professionals who will be on hand to provide advice on diet, exercise and healthy living.

As well as Northampton, the roadshow will also visit:

· Coventry at Millennium Place, CV1 1JD on Thursday 14th November

· Leicester at Humberstone Gate, LE1 3PH on Friday 15th November

If you can’t attend these events you can still find out if you are at risk and check your liver health online by doing the online screening test at https://www.britishlivertrust.org.uk/screener