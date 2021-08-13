Rise in visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:02 pm
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

More patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,935 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in July.

That was a rise of 1% on the 11,788 visits recorded during June, and 41% more than the 8,457 patients seen in July 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,148 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 15% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 6% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.

At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust:

In July:

- There were 191 booked appointments, down from 546 in June

- 79% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

- 402 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

- Separate data reveals that in June:

-The median time to treatment was 83 minutes

- Around 3% of patients left before being treated

