Rise in visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

More patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,935 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in July.

That was a rise of 1% on the 11,788 visits recorded during June, and 41% more than the 8,457 patients seen in July 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,148 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 15% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 6% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.

At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust:

In July:

- There were 191 booked appointments, down from 546 in June

- 79% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

- 402 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

- Separate data reveals that in June:

-The median time to treatment was 83 minutes