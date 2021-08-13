Rise in visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic
More patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 11,935 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 1% on the 11,788 visits recorded during June, and 41% more than the 8,457 patients seen in July 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,148 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 15% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 6% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.
At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust:
In July:
- There were 191 booked appointments, down from 546 in June
- 79% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 402 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
- Separate data reveals that in June:
-The median time to treatment was 83 minutes
- Around 3% of patients left before being treated