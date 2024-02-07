Riding the well-being Wave - new business venture for leading Oundle psychologist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RoshiWave technology has caused a major stir in the US where many elite athletes and business leaders who work under extreme pressure use it as a non-invasive method of relaxing or getting into a state of flow.

Dr Murphy, who regularly appears in the media to give expert commentary, currently works in private practice from her consulting rooms in Oundle. She also co-hosts an award-winning podcast Locked-up Living. For 20 years she worked in UK prisons in the UK supporting many of the country’s high-profile high security inmates.

“Since the pandemic, stress levels in everyday life seem to have increased and people need all the help they can get to ensure that they can relax and can operate at their optimum level,” she explains. “Anyone who works under stress – in business, in the caring professions, or combining a busy family life with a pressureful job - can benefit from this simple but revolutionary technology.”

Dr Naomi Murphy of Octopus Psychology with the RoshiWave system, now available in the UK

Available exclusively in the UK via Dr Murphy’s company, Octopus Psychology, RoshiWave is safe and easy to use. It deploys light and electromagnetic stimulation over the full range of brain frequencies to achieve what psychologists describe as the brain’s steady-state response.

Unlike other systems which work on training the brain with averages, RoshiWave uniquely encourages the individual brain away from destructive patterns, optimising your brain performance and a sense of inner peace and calm.

Dr Murphy explains: “A 20-60 minute session of RoshiWave is akin to a session of deep meditation – it quietens the chatter of the brain and enables the user to achieve a state of peace, clarity and focus. This technology is amazing. It helps your body to get into whatever state it needs to be in at any time, to down-regulate and relax or to pep up and be sharply focused.”

Regular use of the RoshiWave supports improvements in mental, emotional and physical well-being and encourages your brain to perform at its optimum. It is associated with inner peace and calm, accelerated learning, improved proprioception, more effective pain and stress management and enhanced meditation and sleep.

“The RoshiWave is easy to use and perfectly safe,” explains Dr Murphy. “But many people like to combine its use with more traditional talking therapy, so as well as offering RoshiWave as a stand-alone product, I have put together a package which combines both therapy and technology for those who choose it. Sessions can be delivered in person or online, equally effectively.”