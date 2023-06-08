Statistics surrounding gonorrhoea and syphilis cases in West Northamptonshire have been revealed, as the number of diagnoses, nationally, reach record highs.

New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published this week shows cases of gonorrhoea in 2022 increased by 50.3 percent across the UK, compared to 2021. This is the highest since records began in 1918.

For syphilis, there was an increase of 15.2 percent from 2021 to 2022 – the largest number of cases since 1948.

Statistics for gonorrhoea and syphilis cases in West Northamptonshire have been revealed. Image: NationalWorld

In West Northamptonshire, there were 175 cases of gonorrhoea in 2022, which is a 24 percent increase from the amount in 2021. The 2022 statistic amounts to 41 cases in every 100,000 of the population.

For syphilis cases in West Northamptonshire, 2022 saw 28 diagnoses, which is up by 17 percent compared to 2021 and equates to 6.6 per 100,000 of the population.

The health agency says people aged 15 to 24 years “remain the most likely to be diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections (STIs)”, as in 2022, there were more than 400 diagnoses of STIs made each day among young people.

Dr Hamish Mohammed consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA said: “We saw more gonorrhoea diagnoses in 2022 than ever before, with large rises particularly in young people. STIs aren’t just an inconvenience – they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners.

"Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others.

"Testing is important because you may not have any symptoms of an STI.”

The UKHSA is reminding everyone having sex with new or casual partners to wear a condom and get tested regularly, whatever their age or sexual orientation.

