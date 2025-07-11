Residents in the East Midlands urged to wear sunglasses year-round – not just when it’s sunny

Hundreds of Brits in the East Midlands could be putting their vision at risk by only wearing sunglasses when the sun is shining – with only 22% admitting to putting on their sunnies year-round.

Alarmingly, 50% of adults only reach for their sunglasses when it’s sunny, while just 36% wear them when the skies are overcast. This is despite the fact that UV rays can penetrate cloud cover and reflect off surfaces like water, sand and snow.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers, which polled 2,000 UK adults, also revealed that nearly 15% in the East Midlands mistakenly believe that darker lenses offer better protection from UV rays. As a result, 9% have purchased sunglasses under this misconception, unaware that UV defence has nothing to do with the tint of the lens.

Daljit Purewal, store director at Specsavers sister stores in Towcester, says: ‘Protecting your eyes from UV rays is essential to reduce the long-term risk of serious conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and even skin cancer around the eyelids. Wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats can significantly lower this risk.’

Ayad Shafiq, Cataract Clinical Lead at Newmedica, adds: However, it’s important to note that individuals with existing cataracts or macular degeneration often require enhanced lighting to see clearly, so their need for light must be balanced carefully with UV protection. Consulting an eye care professional can help tailor the right approach for each individual.’

The research also uncovered a range of myths and misunderstandings around eye health. Just under a quarter of respondents in the East Midlands (24%) wrongly believe sunglasses block all types of light damage, while 22% assume sunglasses never expire – both of which are false. Furthermore, 8% of people admit they rarely wear sunglasses even when it is sunny. Among this group, 60% say it’s simply not a habit they’ve picked up, and 20% find them inconvenient due to wearing prescription glasses.

When it comes to choosing new shades, most people in the East Midlands spend less than 30 minutes researching the right pair, with 31% admitting they don’t wear sunglasses often enough to justify putting much effort into the decision. Of those, 49% want a pair that suits their face shape, 36% feel more confident when they like how they look in sunglasses, and 23% say it’s essential their shades match their personal style.

Despite the confusion, many people are aware of the potential long-term damage UV rays can cause - with retinal damage (47%), photokeratitis (26%) and cataracts (26%) rated most highly. However, more than a third (38%) don’t associate cataracts with UV exposure, believing the condition is purely age-related. In fact, 36% say they’ve never seen any public health messaging linking the two.

According to the research, 41% admit they don’t know much about cataracts, even though 57% are worried about developing the condition.

To book an eye test, or to find the right pair of UV protection sunglasses for you, visit Specsavers.co.uk.