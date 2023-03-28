Barchester’s Elm Bank and Claremont Parkway care homes, in Kettering understand the power of animal therapy of all kinds. Last week each home was full of animal magic when miniature donkey’s; Freya and Tallulah stopped by to say hello to their residents.

Donkeys are vital contributors to therapy and care, they can bring a positive effect on wellbeing to everyone, particularly those suffering from anxiety or living with Dementia. Helen the owner of ‘Magical Minis’ in Desborough, Northamptonshire believes “Donkeys are amazing! They are gentle, loving, very affectionate and extremely clever.”

Our residents couldn’t agree more, Freya and Tallulah were extremely well behaved as they strolled through the homes offering cuddles to everyone. It was smiles all round as we enjoyed getting to meet both donkeys, stroking and learning all about the miniature donkey breed.

Freya and Tallulah at Claremont Parkway

General Manager Natalie Maxwell at Claremont Parkway care home said: “Our residents have really loved meeting these unusual visitors today. We knew that having the donkeys here would be a bit of fun for our residents but didn’t realise just how gentle and engaging they would be.”

Katie Hudson, General Manager at Elm Bank care home said, the donkeys were an absolute pleasure, the enjoyment and therapeutic influence these two little visitors had on our residents was truly magical!”

