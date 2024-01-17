Residents at local care home enjoy some 'pony power'!
These beautiful therapy ponies from Lollipop Pony Parties were an absolute delight. The power of animal therapy is obvious from the smiles on our residents’ faces, as their new four-legged friends roamed through the home, trotting from room to room and spending time with each resident.
Jamie, one of the handlers said: “Lollipop and Moomin have had a wonderful afternoon, I don’t think they have ever had so much attention. It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Lollipop Ponies have a new fan club!”
General Manager Nikki Allen said: “Our residents really enjoyed meeting the ponies today, animal interactions of all types can be so beneficial to the continued wellbeing of those living in care; we highly recommend the positive effects of ‘Pony Power!’.”
Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.