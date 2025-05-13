Research study is looking for people with psoriasis to help identify its cause

Debbie Williams from Northampton, a 58-year-old director of a menswear business, has been living with psoriasis since she was just 7 years old. The discovery of a patch of psoriasis on her scalp as a child led to her initial diagnosis.

Over the years she has been treated with a variety of topical treatments such as coal tar solutions, Dovobet, and steroid creams.

Debbie's psoriasis has remained relatively mild in adulthood, particularly after her pregnancies with her two children, and it hasn’t had a serious impact on her life.

However, in September 2016, she began to suffer from a painful, inflamed toe (often called ‘sausage toe’) which prompted further investigation through an MRI scan. This scan revealed that psoriatic arthritis (PsA), which is a long-term condition that causes joint pain, swelling and stiffness, was affecting her entire body, along with osteoarthritis and enthesitis (inflammation of the joints).

‘PsA was not something I had heard of previously, so it was a surprise when I was diagnosed,’ Debbie explains. ‘I try to avoid it impacting my day-to-day life but it can cause discomfort in my hands, fingers, feet, and hips.’

She is now on ongoing medication including Methotrexate, Folic Acid, and Vitamin D to manage her PsA.

Despite this new challenge, Debbie remains positive and tries not to let her PsA interfere with her active lifestyle. She enjoys spending time with her family, playing tennis, cooking, and traveling. She emphasises the importance of working closely with your rheumatologist and staying as healthy and fit as possible. ‘I have regular appointments with my rheumatologist and hope that as I age further it does not impact my life or change significantly for the worse.’

One in three people who have psoriasis go on to develop PsA but like Debbie many people with the condition may not have heard of it. She said: ‘I encourage anyone with psoriasis to learn as much as they can about PsA and consider taking part in the HPOS study as it may help avoid developing this condition in the future.’

The HPOS (Helping to Predict Outcomes in Psoriasis) study aims to better understand the relationship between psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, with the goal of identifying the factors that cause people with psoriasis to go on to develop PsA. By participating in the study, individuals can contribute to research, improving early detection and treatment, and potentially help others avoid the challenges of PsA.

For more information on the HPOS study, visit www.hpos.study.