Research pilot helps local HIV and blood-borne viral hepatitis patients to get support

Blood tests taken in the KGH and NGH emergency departments are now being routinely screen patients for HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

A research study carried out at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals has helped 183 local people living with HIV and blood-borne viral Hepatitis B/C access medical support and treatment.

The year-long testing project started in the county at Kettering General Hospital in November 2024 and at Northampton General Hospital in December 2024.

It has already helped identify some 25 new county patients with HIV, 69 with blood-borne viral Hepatitis B, and 89 with blood-borne viral Hepatitis C.

The local research is contributing to the second phase of a national study by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) carried out at 34 hospital sites across the country.

In Northamptonshire the research was a collaboration between the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (KGH and NGH) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Director of Research & Innovation at University Hospitals Northamptonshire, Dr Ajay Verma, said: “The expansion of routine testing for HIV and hepatitis in our Emergency Departments is enabling more patients to be identified and treated for these conditions as early as possible.

“This will help to reduce the impact of these viruses on their health and in the long-term reduce costs for the NHS. It should also help to reduce the prevalence of Hepatitis B and C and HIV in our communities.

"This research-based initiative shows yet again just how important the impact of clinical research is and how it can benefit our local community.”

The study at KGH and NGH is an opt-out screening study which means all patients attending hospital Emergency Departments aged over 18 – who needed a blood test – have received screening unless they have asked to opt-out.

It is the same sort of test that all pregnant women have been offered for blood-borne viruses for several years – except for the new additional screening for Hepatitis C included in this research project.

Dr Sophie Herbert, a Consultant with NHFT's Sexual Health Services, said: “The research is showing that opt-out testing in emergency departments is proving to be effective both in identifying, and then helping us to provide care, to people with blood-borne viral infections like HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

“Many of these patients were unaware of their diagnosis or had become disengaged with care and have now been able to re-engage to get the treatment they need.

“This is very important because Hepatitis C can be cured with current treatments and Hepatitis B and HIV can be managed to reduce complications and enable patients to stay well.

“For people living with HIV modern treatments now mean that people who take their medication can have the same life expectancy as someone without the virus.

“By identifying people with the virus we also helping to prevent them from getting sick or going on to have complex conditions with a major effect on their quality of life.”

Patients who have tested positive for Hepatitis B or C will be contacted by their hospital in the normal way and offered appropriate care.

Those with positive tests for HIV are being offered specialist support through Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust’s specialist services.

The results of the screening are anonymised for research purposes with no link to people’s names or identity.

Northamptonshire was chosen for the research because it has local authority areas with a high prevalence of HIV with 2 (North Northamptonshire) and 2.5 (West Northamptonshire) cases per 1,000 people.

The opt-out research testing was due to last a year but has already now been funded for a further year.

In the long term it is hoped most hospitals will offer screening in their Emergency Departments and support the World Health Organisation’s 2030 goals of zero transmission of HIV and viral hepatitis.