Based in Moulton Park, Complete Support Day Services is an activity centre for the learning disability community in Northampton.

The company was started by husband and wife duo, Daniel and Brie Duggan in April 2019 and ever since their team has been dedicated to providing individualised and practical care to their customers with learning disabilities.

They may be a small team, but they are a huge help to the individuals whom they care for, as can be seen by the happy environment at the facility. The tight knit crew approach care in a practical way to help customers with achievements, big or little.

Staff and customers at Complete Support Day Service in Moulton Park.

Daisy Darvill, a support worker at the day centre, said: “It’s mostly about promoting their independence, just making sure that whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it as independently as possible.”

Leah Durkin, the day service’s manager, added: “We try to let them be as independent as possible, within their ability. For example, if someone wasn’t physically able to put their washing away, we’d support them with their wheelchair to help them bring their washing to their bedroom and inform them of what we’re doing, so they’re observing it. They’re still being given that opportunity of independence but they still need that extra bit of guidance.”

This approach to care has visibly resulted in a positive environment for both customers and staff alike, they work together to keep improving and building upon their care services. The staff look to customers for feedback on what aspects of their care need improving or adapting so that the customers have their say, too.

Brie said: “We have one customer who will go around with a clipboard and ask their fellow customers what they would like to see happen with the day service. They’re such a help around here!”

Customer-driven feedback has allowed Complete Care to offer unique opportunities to those attending the daycare. The team uses their connections within the local community to access a variety of activities and services to provide their customers a diverse schedule throughout the week. They work closely with local institutions such as Benham Sports Centre and Adventure Ways to keep customers healthy and active, as well as enlisting the help of individuals who conduct dance, art and craft and yoga sessions, all of which are very popular among their customers.

The carers are not afraid to incorporate innovative care methods into their strategy. Customers had the opportunity to try Virtual Reality Therapy, by placing a device over the eyes of the customer they can be immersed in incredible experiences such as swimming with dolphins and flying an aeroplane. This has helped their customers to experience things that they otherwise could not, and is a fine example of how this facility releases individuals from the restrictions of their disability.

To make sure the quality of care remains stellar, Daniel and his management team are careful with who they recruit in their team. He said: “We look for people with the right attitude, they need empathy and a caring attitude.

Interestingly, they find that the personal ethos of a staff member is more important than their qualifications.

Brie added: “We won’t necessarily hire someone if they have loads and loads of experience, we have to know that they have the same approach as we have.

“Our team works like a system of spinning cogs, if one slows down, so does the whole operation. We need people that we feel we can mould into our company’s ethos and processes so that our approach to the care of our customers can be more effective.”

Because of this, the team invests heavily in quality training, both online and on-the-job, to ensure that their staff know the ins and outs of the business as well as they do.

Another area of investment is in the facilities of the day centre. Customers can choose from a range of activities and rooms including a calm and quiet room, a media room complete with a TV and a sensory room where they can partake in stimulating activities such as slime and snow making. The team has ensured that there is never a dull moment in the centre.

The people at Complete Support Day Services have been pushing the boundaries of quality care ever since their conception, and serve as a hallmark for caregiving in Northampton. The care facility was rated ‘good’ across the board in their last assessment, which took place in December 2019. A review took place in July this year and CQC found “no evidence that they need to reassess the rating at this stage”, so the service continues to be recognised as ‘good’. Regardless, they never believe they are doing enough. Daniel added: “We don’t believe we’re perfect, we’re always striving to improve.”