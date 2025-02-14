Relief for local residents as GP surgery receives new rating

Eleanor Cross Healthcare GP Surgery has received its new rating from the Care Quality Commission following nearly a year of delays

After receiving “inadequate” rating in 2023, Eleanor Cross implemented major changes to improve its services ahead of a follow-up inspection carried out in April 2024

After nearly a year of repeated delays in releasing their new rating from the CQC, Eleanor Cross Healthcare GP Surgery raised the issue with Mike Reader MP asking him for support. They shared the impact this delay had on their funding, staff, recruitment, and patients.

After raising the issue directly with the CQC in January, Mike pressed the CQC for action to resolve the delay, which had caused significant challenges for the surgery, including recruitment issues, financial strain, and uncertainty for staff.

Dr. Jamie Green (right) with Mike Reader MP (left) at Eleanor Cross Healthcare GP surgery

On February 10, 2025, 10 months after the inspection, the Care Quality Commission released Eleanor Cross Healthcare GP Surgery’s new rating, which has significantly improved from “inadequate” to “good”.

Dr. Jamie Green, GP Partner at Eleanor Cross Healthcare thanked Mike Reader’s office for their support:

“We are really pleased that this issue has finally been resolved. I’d like to thank Mike and the British Medical Association for their help in securing the release of our new rating.”

“Without the help of Mike and the British Medical Association, I am not sure how much longer we would have had to endure these delays”.

Mike Reader commented:

“I am thrilled to see that Eleanor Cross Healthcare GP Surgery has finally received the outcome of their CQC inspection. The delay in providing these results had created unnecessary difficulties for the practice, their staff, and most importantly, their patients.”

“Protecting and supporting our GP surgeries is vital as we reform the NHS. I will continue to stand up for our local healthcare providers and demand a better deal for them so that they continue to serve our community.”

“I remain committed to supporting local healthcare services and ensuring CQC inspections in Northampton South are conducted fairly, transparently, and without unnecessary delays.”