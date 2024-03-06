Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An alcohol and drugs rehabilitation centre in Northamptonshire has upped its Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’.

Asana Lodge in Yardley Gobion, near Towcester, was inspected by the care watchdog on October 10, 2023.

The report, published on February 28, 2024, rates the centre as ‘good’ in the responsive category, ‘requires improvement’ in safe, effective and caring, and ‘inadequate’ in well-led, leading to an overall rating of ‘requires improvement.

Asana Lodge near Towcetser has been rated 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.

This is an upgrade on the centre’s last overall rating of ‘inadequate’ following an inspection in February 2023.

In the latest report, CQC inspectors listed a number of issues with the service, which led to the ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Issues at the centre

Staff did not have access to Naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of opioids

The service did not have access to an emergency bag or emergency drugs

Staff did not always complete physical health checks of clients at the frequency set out in the doctor’s instructions

The service was unable to evidence that clinical equipment had been replaced or calibrated within the last six months

The service continued to not always have immediate access to medical summaries from the patient’s GP

There was not enough permanent staff to meet the needs of the clients, which led to high usage of bank and agency staff

Staff could not observe clients in all areas

The service did not have robust systems and processes around the usage of CCTV

The current mandatory training rate for mental capacity was 62 percent, fire marshal training 52 percent, and medicines management 67 percent

Client’s care plans were not personalised, holistic or recovery oriented. Staff did not fully involve clients in care planning or give clients copies of their care plans

Staff had not received supervision during the eight weeks prior to the inspection

Managers had not ensured that all staff had received specialist training for their role

There was a lack of governance systems and processes

In the well-led category, which was rated ‘inadequate’, inspectors highlighted that the manager had only been in the role for eight weeks.

Inspectors said: “The manager had compiled an action plan of areas to address within the service. This plan was appropriate and detailed. However, the manager (who had only been in post for eight weeks) advised that systems and processes within the service which should have been in place, were lacking in relations to good governance and oversight of quality.”

Inspectors did also note a number of positives, including health and safety requirements were adhered to, areas were clean and fit for purpose, equipment was checked and maintained, all clients had a face-to-face assessment, staff were able to spot deteriorating mental health, risk management plans were discussed, staff received training on how to report abuse, staff were “discreet, respectful, and responsive”, staff introduced clients to the service and clients were able to make their own hot drinks.