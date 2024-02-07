Redwell Leisure Centre re-launches scheme to help improve residents’ wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The service is part of the Northamptonshire Activity on Referral Scheme and will re-start at Redwell Leisure in Wellingborough in February. The programme includes health screening, a personalised exercise programme, advice and a 12 week introduction to exercise, led and supported by a qualified exercise professional.

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director at Northamptonshire Sport said:

"We are delighted that Redwell Leisure is re-joining the AOR Scheme to provide this much-needed service in Wellingborough again. Research shows that physical activity can positively impact physical and mental health and can help prevent and manage a wide range of long term health conditions. Regular physical activity can benefit your heart health, manage weight, improve muscle and joint functions, and positively affect your mind”.

Redwell Leisure Centre

“The AOR scheme has been delivered in the county for many years and supports just over 2000 participants annually. The scheme is a great way for people with long term health conditions to increase physical activity levels and improve their health with support from qualified fitness professionals. The scheme covers a wide range of health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, overweight or obesity, depression or anxiety and much more”.

Mike Willis, Area Healthy Communities Manager at Places Leisure said:

"Redwell Leisure Centre have been working hard to recruit and train staff to deliver this amazing initiative. We're looking forward to joining the scheme in February, and plan to launch AOR at Waendel Leisure Centre in April”

Participants can be referred to the scheme by healthcare professionals at their local medical practice. Social prescribers can also make referrals.

For more information about the scheme and how to be referred please visit: