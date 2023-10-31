Raising awareness of Cervical Cancer
With 1 in 3 of those eligible have not yet received their cervical screening, therefore Public Health in West Northants are calling all eligible residents to either attend or book their appointment if they have missed it.
- Those aged 25 to 49 will be offered a screening appointment every 3 years
- Those aged 50 to 64 will be offered the screening every 5 years.