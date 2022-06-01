Hospital staff have been making sure patients don't miss out on Jubilee celebrations

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Patients and staff at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital get into the Royal spirit

Decorations and kids competitions make sure nobody misses out on ‘once in a lifetime’ event

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 10:12 pm

Staff at Northamptonshire’s two main NHS hospitals are making sure patients do not miss out on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They have been busy decorating their areas with flags and hand-made decorations, competing to be the best-dressed ward, department or office space.

Kettering General Hospital chief executive, Deborah Needham said: “The Queen’s 70th anniversary as our monarch is a once in a lifetime event and we wanted to support our staff and patients to make it a week to remember.

“The competitions, activities and jubilee themes will help brighten up the hospital and support those who want to celebrate this historic occasion — especially our patients who will be in hospital through the bank holiday weekend.”

Rowan Jubilee Competition

Rowan Jubilee Competition

Photo: NGH

NGH Walter Tull Ward

NGH Walter Tull Ward

Photo: NGH

KGH under 12s winner: Eliza, aged 8

KGH under 12s winner: Eliza, aged 8

Photo: KGH

KGH over-12s winner: Edward, age 14

KGH over-12s winner: Edward, age 14

Photo: KGH

