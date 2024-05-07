Putting their best feet forward. Podiatry students run free clinic for Hope Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a new addition at the University’s Podiatry Clinic when the team opened the doors for a special treatment morning.

People who use the services of Hope Centre Northampton had the expert administrations of University of Northampton (UON) students (supervised by their lecturers) for free healthcare advice, treatment, and a friendly ear.

Hope Centre Northampton supports people struggling with homelessness and issues relating to hardship, including addiction, mental health, and wellbeing and have worked in partnership with University of Northampton for some years.

Chloe Kaye with UON Podiatry students

People who are homeless, rough sleeping, or otherwise facing longer than expected issues with permanent and safe housing, have the same foot health issues as the general population.

As more of them are exposed to the elements more often and could have other health issues, they are especially vulnerable, making it vitally important they receive professional foot and lower limb treatment as soon and often as possible.

This is where a caring group of UON Podiatry students stepped in.

The students arranged for the University’s Podiatry Clinic – situated in the grounds of Northampton General Hospital Primary Care Trust on Cliftonville Road – to open its doors to people who use Hope Centre services to receive free foot health treatment and advice. They also provided a free breakfast, courtesy of Wenzels Bakery.

Thanking the students for their time and taking a tour of the Podiatry Clinic were VIP guests Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton Cllr Stephen Hibbert and Liz Cox and the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Anne-Marie Kilday.

Chloe Kaye was one of the patients on the day and she says: “I came to the Clinic as I felt some discomfort with one of my toes and I had the best treatment. I’m very happy with how they helped me, especially because it was their first time doing something this new. My feet are a very important part of my health, so I would absolutely come back for their next clinic session.”

The clinic treatments are the latest in a series of good cause supporting activities from the University’s Podiatry students, led by Sarah Finucane. Sarah is in the second year of her degree and has already organised free ‘health socks’ for Podiatry Clinic patients and pop-up, affordable foot health clinics in Irish community clubs in Luton and London.

Of this latest initiative, Sarah says: “This is the first time we’ve provided treatment this way for people from Hope Centre Northampton, from a mixture of mature and younger students.

“We weren’t sure who or how many would turn up, but we were kept very busy on the day. It was also lovely to talk with our newest patients as they told us about what healthcare they needed. We hope this is the start of a new extension to the University’s relationship with Hope Centre Northampton.”