‘Put your devices down’ – Northampton optometrist issues rallying call to young patients

Children in Northampton have been urged to ‘ditch the devices’ as part of a nationwide screen amnesty to promote the importance of good eye health.

Brian Tompkins, of Tompkins, Knight & Son in Kingsley Road, Northampton, has encouraged people to take good care of their eyes as part of National Eye Health Week, which runs from September 23 to 29.

The awareness campaign aims to promote the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye tests for all.

Brian Tompkins said: “Research shows half of all sight loss is avoidable so we want to inspire our patients to make some small lifestyle changes that could make a big difference to their vision and eye health.

Brian Tompkins with a young TK&S patient

“One of the main themes of this year’s National Eye Health Week is a screen amnesty at 20.20 – a perfect opportunity for parents to encourage their children to put their screens down for a short time and give their eyes a rest before bedtime.

“Research has shown that spending too long on digital devices can have an adverse impact on eye health. We want to keep our young patients seeing better for longer so reducing screen time can really help with that.”

On average, people in the UK spend a staggering 35 hours a week staring at a computer screen, with 90 per cent saying they experience screen fatigue – tired or irritated eyes, blurred vision, headaches and poor colour perception.

Screen users can avoid eye strain by using the 20-20-20 rule, especially if you’re using a computer for long periods of time. Look 20 feet in front of you every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

Organisers of National Eye Health Week have issued a series of top tips such as eating a balanced diet featuring plenty of fruit, vegetables and nuts; quitting smoking; regular exercise and having regular eye exams, with a check-up encouraged at least once every two years.