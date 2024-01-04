Public asked to be ‘patient’ with A&E staff as wait times hit 33 hours at Northampton General Hospital
Waiting times at Northampton’s A&E department have hit 33 hours as junior doctors stage their biggest walkout in NHS history.
Juniors doctors across England started a six-day walkout over pay yesterday (Wednesday), marking the longest strike in the 75-year history of the state-run National Health Service (NHS).
The strike began at 7am and by 12.30pm on Wednesday a member of the public told the Chron that the wait time in A&E at Northampton General Hospital was 27 hours.Later that day, the same person said they had waited a total of 33 hours to be seen by medics.
A spokesperson for Northampton General Hospital said: “The Trust, like many across the country, is experiencing considerable demand for emergency care at this time and patients may experience longer waits than usual. "Please be patient with our staff as they continue to provide care to everyone who needs it and in order of clinical priority.
“If you do not require care for a life-threatening emergency, we would urge you to consider using alternative NHS services.”
The strike is set to last until 7am on Tuesday January 8, according to The British Medical Association (BMA).
Further information who those needed medical care during the strikes can be found here.