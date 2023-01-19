£10,000 grant from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner supports night-time medical patrols in Kettering

Medically trained professionals with life-saving equipment are patrolling the streets of Kettering on a Friday and Saturday night thanks to a £10,000 grant from the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC), Stephen Mold.

PT Alpha has been set up by the directors of a Kettering-based medical company, as a practical initiative to provide medical assistance to anyone out in the town on Friday or Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from PT Alpha are trained first responders, emergency care assistants and paramedics with the knowledge and skills to deliver life-saving medical interventions. They are helping to keep Kettering revellers safe and are hoping that their interventions will reduce the impact on hospitals and the ambulance services at times when these services can be particularly busy.

PT Alpha's rapid response vehicle in Kettering

PT Alpha patrols Kettering between 9pm and 5am helping people who have been on a night out and for whatever reason find themselves vulnerable or needing medical assistance. The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner was keen to support an initiative in Kettering’s busy night-time economy as part of his overall programme to reduce violence and keep women and girls safer in particular in our town centres at night.

The grant covers the cost of running a dedicated rapid response vehicle which is not only equipped with vital emergency medical equipment including defibrillators, oxygen, bleed packs and pain relief but its high visibility in the centre of town acts as a reassurance that help is immediately available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds will also contribute to the cost of operating a radio network which provides essential communication between PT Alpha and other organisations working in the night-time economy. Street Pastors, Kettering Town CCTV, and door staff and venue managers have immediate access to the team to request urgent medical assistance.

Tracey Parsons, director of First Line Medical Ltd, who applied for the grant has worked in bars and clubs for 20 years and understands the impact of having immediate medical support particularly during busy weekend evenings. She said: “I am delighted that we have been successful in our bid for funding to help us run this initiative in Kettering. Friday and Saturday nights can be especially busy times for A&E and the ambulance service due to the number of intoxicated people out and about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our medical teams can triage individuals and treat a wide range of issues from minor injuries, such as trips and falls to serious medical issues such as seizures and chest pain. Sometimes all that is needed is welfare support, or assistance with getting transport home or to a place of safety. We will help there too.”

PFCC, Stephen Mold said: “There is already a range of measures in place across the county to help keep our towns safe in the night-time economy, but groups like PT Alpha offer an extra level of protection and support to vulnerable people on a Friday and Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be able to support PT Alpha in delivering what could be life-saving treatment. They are preventing unnecessary trips to accident and emergency and are another important resource in our commitment to keeping the public safe and safeguarding vulnerable people.”

Tracey manages three late night venues in Kettering and Wellingborough and is hoping the project will extend across the county. She said: “We have already started to talk to venues in Wellingborough and have been called to give medical support at incidents in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad