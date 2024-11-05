Prostate Cancer Testing Event runs for third year thanks to local support group

Following on from two incredibly successful events, the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group is holding another PSA Testing Event at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Ground on Saturday 16th November to enable men to be tested for prostate cancer.

Last year, 253 men signed up for the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing event, a blood test that is able to help diagnose prostate problems, which includes prostate cancer. Due to the fact that the NHS do not currently run a PSA screening programme, The Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group feel it is imperative to raise awareness and encourage men over 40 years of age to get tested for prostate cancer, which is why they are running this event for a third year.

Initially, 200 spaces were available for the PSA testing event but, due to its popularity, another 100 spaces were added for the event held at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in Wantage Road. Incredibly, all 300 have now been filled ready for the event on 16th November.

Last year, following the results of the event, 13 men were found to have a high PSA reading within their age range and six men with levels which were borderline, meaning 19 men who wouldn’t routinely be checked for prostate cancer have been able to seek further investigation thanks to the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group event.

Members of the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group volunteering at the 2023 PSA Testing Event.

Many men with early prostate cancer will not notice any symptoms or any changes to their body, which is why the Northampton Prostate Cancer Support Group, from experience, understand the importance of getting tested.

Some of the key signs to look out for which could indicate a prostate-related issue, are:

Difficulty starting to urinate or emptying your bladder

A weak flow when you urinate

A feeling that your bladder has not emptied properly

Dribbling urine after you finish urinating

Needing to urinate more often than usual, especially at night

A sudden need to urinate – you may sometimes leak urine before you get to the toilet.

(Key signs from Prostate Cancer UK)