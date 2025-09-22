Prompt action from local opticians saves customer’s sight from permanent damage

When Daran Scarlett experienced a retinal detachment in his right eye, it was thanks to the expertise of his Towcester opticians that his sight was saved from further damage. As part of National Eye Health Week (23-29 September), he’s urging others to get their eyes checked.

In July 2025, Daran noticed a new floater in his eye but didn’t think anything of it at first. When the floater persisted and he experienced a white flash in his vision one morning, he booked an appointment at his local Specsavers. The 58-year-old was seen by senior optometrist, Luke Douglas.

"When I first noticed a change in my vision, I thought it would go away on its own after a few days," Daran comments. "I’m quite active and because it wasn’t stopping me from running and training, I didn’t question it. When it still didn’t go away after a few days, I decided to get it checked out for peace of mind."

During his appointment, which included an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan, Luke could see a tear on the retina and made an urgent referral to the Northampton Eye Infirmary.

Daran Scarlett

Daran was seen later that day by a surgeon, who confirmed a serious retinal tear, referring him to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he underwent an operation to repair the damage the following day.

"I’m really glad I went to Specsavers Towcester to get things checked," Daran says. "Not only did Luke explain what was happening, he drove me to the hospital during his lunch break after he advised it wouldn’t be safe for me to drive myself there due to the eye drops blurring my vision.

"The surgeon later told me that I had multiple detachments around the retina, which made it even more critical that I was seen by Luke and referred so quickly.

"My subsequent follow-up appointment at the hospital has confirmed that the operation was successful, I’m able to resume my work, get back to exercise and I’m well on the mend. I would urge anyone who notices a change in their vision to visit their local opticians because if it wasn’t for Luke, I could have completely lost my sight in that eye," Daran concludes.

"During Daran’s eye examination, I was concerned that the retina was going to fully detach," Luke adds. "Given the urgency of the situation, I knew he needed to be seen quickly. Had there have been a delay, the outcome could have been very different.

"I’m really pleased to hear Daran is doing well and his case highlights how important it is to pay attention to any changes in your vision, because if a retinal detachment is left untreated, it could lead to permanent damage.

"My advice would be never to ignore issues or leave anything too long before getting it checked. If something doesn’t feel right, make an appointment. We recommend having your eyes tested at least every two years unless you have oncerns about your sight, in which case it is advisable to book an appointment sooner," Luke concludes.

The retina is the tissue at the back of the eye responsible for vision. Retinal tears and detachment can happen at any age but are more likely to occur in people who are over 40, are very short-sighted, have had other eye surgeries, suffered an injury or direct blow to the eye, or have a family history of retinal detachment.

Symptoms to look out for can include new flashes of lights, sudden floating lines or dots, and loss of vision. These symptoms should be promptly assessed by an optometrist.