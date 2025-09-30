Pregnant women eligible for flu vaccines this season

Pregnant women across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to consider the free flu vaccine this autumn, as part of making informed decisions about their health and the health of their unborn babies.

During pregnancy, the immune system naturally changes, which can make expectant mothers and their babies more vulnerable to complications from flu, including pneumonia, which can affect the growth of the baby leading to low birth weight. Pregnant women have a higher risk of hospital admission with flu over the general population.

Last year, 64% of pregnant women in West Northamptonshire did not receive the flu vaccine, leaving many at increased risk of catching seasonal flu. This year, West Northamptonshire Council’s Public Health team are encouraging all pregnant women to speak with their midwife or GP to discuss the benefits and ask any questions they may have about the flu vaccine.

With respiratory infections already on the rise and colder weather leading to more indoor gatherings, the risk of flu spreading is increasing. Vaccination remains one of the best ways to help protect mothers and their baby. The vaccinated mother transfers antibodies through their placenta and breast milk and provides immunity to the infant. Therefore, maternal vaccination is the best way to protect newborns who cannot yet be vaccinated.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care and Public Health at West Northants Council, said: “We want every pregnant woman to feel empowered to make the best choices for themselves and their baby. Our role is to provide clear information and support, so expectant mothers can have open conversations with their healthcare professionals and make well informed decisions about the flu vaccine.”

Clare Flower, Head of Midwifery, Northampton General Hospital, added: “Every pregnancy is unique, and so are the questions women may have about vaccination. We’re here to listen and provide guidance, so women feel confident in their choices. If you’re unsure about the flu vaccine, please reach out to your midwife. We also have a team of vaccination nurses in maternity who are here to help you make the decision that’s right for you and your baby.”

Pregnant women are also encouraged to take up opportunities to protect themselves and their babies via other recommended vaccination programmes during pregnancy, such as for Whooping Cough (Pertussis) and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus)

For more information, visit the West Northamptonshire Council Immunisation page.