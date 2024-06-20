Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An expert is urging those eligible for cervical cancer screening across West Northamptonshire, who have not yet attended an appointment, to do so.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), latest figures show 31 percent of those eligible across the unitary area have not yet attended their smear test.

The public health team is, therefore, urging residents who are eligible for a smear test to make sure they attend their screening appointment and remain up to date with their screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Annapurna Sen, consultant in Health Protection for WNC said: “It is really important for those eligible to accept their appointment invitation and get their cervical screening test done to help early detection of abnormal cells and to protect from developing cervical cancer and its complications. If you have missed your last appointment, please take the time to call your GP and discuss booking an appointment.”

Those eligible for cervical screening across West Northamptonshire are urged to take up the appointment.

Cervical cancer screenings (smear tests) are offered to people with a cervix, between the age of 25 and 64. As long as they are registered with a GP, people are automatically notified by post when they are due a screening. Residents are invited to routine screenings around every three years.

The council also said that children aged 12 and 13 will be invited to receive the HPV vaccination in Year 8 or 9. It said this can help protect the development of cervical cancer, and urged parents to consent.

For a full list of those eligible for cervical cancer screening, visit the NHS website.