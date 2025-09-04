Plans lodged for new urgent treatment centre at Northampton General Hospital as part of latest round of applications

A replacement urgent treatment centre at Northampton General Hospital is among the latest planning applications to be submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, published this week, seeks permission for the construction of a new facility linking the Accident & Emergency Department with the Nye Bevan Block. Plans also include a covered walkway and associated hard landscaping.

Last month, NGH revealed the plans for the improvements to urgent and emergency care at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications lodged with WNC include a series of smaller residential and conservation projects.

Designs unveiled by NGH, show a modern environment where patients needing urgent and emergency care would access the most appropriate place for their care.

In Northampton, a shop unit at 8 Regent Square could be converted into office space, with alterations proposed to both the front and rear of the building.

Several applications have been submitted for Cross Hill Cottage in Upper Harlestone. These include installation of an air-source heat pump, as well as listed building consent for a raft of internal alterations, such as relocating the kitchen, creating a new bedroom and en-suite, and replacing modern plaster with lime. External changes are also proposed, including remodelling of the conservatory roof with slate and the installation of solar panels.

Elsewhere, plans for The Old Fox in Scaldwell seek both planning and listed building consent for secondary glazing, repainting the rear elevation in Dorset Cream, and replacing a gravel driveway with block paving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Towcester, developers have submitted detailed reserved matters for part of the long-running Towcester Vale scheme, covering parcels H40–43. The vast project will ultimately deliver 2,750 homes, new schools, employment land, community facilities and the long-awaited relief road.

Applications have also been lodged for repairs to a boundary wall at Mulberry Cottage in Spratton, installation of an electric vehicle charger at Tower Court in Overstone Park, and discharge of conditions on a listed building in Deanshanger.

A retrospective bid has been made to change the use of paddock land at Hazelwood, Silverstone, into an area of “enhancement and rewilding”. Meanwhile, a property on Duston Road, Upper Harlestone, is seeking consent to replace and relocate an oil boiler.

Residents have 21 days from publication of the notice on September 4 to comment on any of the applications. Full details are available on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

The list of planning applications was published on the Public Notice Portal, along with thousands of other public notices affecting communities.