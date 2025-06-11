Pioneering AI glasses giving wrestling fan Sam a ringside seat for his new lease of life

A wrestling fan from Northampton who took inspiration from his hero Triple H when he lost his eyesight is hoping a breakthrough in wearable technology will one day allow him to experience a bout from a ringside seat.

Sam Graves, from Wootton, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged seven and the condition caused his sight to deteriorate rapidly, leading to a detached retina in 2018.

Despite the best efforts of specialists at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, 32-year-old Sam’s sight worsened and he was registered ‘black blind’ in 2023 having been diagnosed with proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

He said: “It was a bitter pill to swallow. I’ve always been strong-willed and Triple H had a saying ‘adapt or perish’. I could have taken either route but I pledged to ‘adapt’ and make the best of it.

Kelly Hart of Ray-Ban Meta, Amar Dave of TK&S and Sam Graves with the new Ray-Ban Meta AI frames

“Thankfully I’ve got my mum to support me, she has been a godsend and helps me out every day but it has understandably taken quite a toll on her.”

Sam is now hoping pioneering ‘smart frame’ technology developed by Ray-Ban and Facebook parent company Meta will allow him to regain his independence and give him a far better quality of life.

The frames give wearers the ability to take photos and videos, listen to music and receive messages, but they come into their own when used by people with visual impairments.

The Meta AI technology enables wearers to be given a live description of what’s in front of them and is also connected to the ‘Be My Eyes’ service where a third party can be contacted and then give a live audio description of what can be seen through the lenses at the moment.

Sam added: “I have done a lot of research into technology that has the potential to help me but it was all so expensive. I found something that was going to cost me £2,500 and I couldn’t afford that. I then discovered the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses which are equally good but a tenth of the price.

“I’m excited to see how they can change my life. They’re going to allow me to play a trading card game called ‘Magic The Gathering’ that I used to play with my friends but haven’t been able to do so for around five years.

“The tech is improving all the time and I’m hoping that one day I’ll be able to watch the wrestling from ringside and have the action described to me in real time. They’re going to give me my independence back, give my mum a break and allow me to live again. It’s all about adapting. Perishing is no longer an option.”

Tompkins, Knight & Son Optometrists in Kingsley Road, Northampton, is one of the first practices in the region stocking the pioneering frames, which are making waves in the optical industry as they push the traditional boundaries of the relationship between technology and vision care.

They offer visual correction, paired with AI features such as live translation and audio description - all through hands-free voice command and touch points located on the arms of the frames.

The TK&S team, including Dr Keyur Patel and dispensing optician Amar Dave, helped Sam select the frames at a launch event on Monday, June 9.

Brian Tompkins, director at TK&S Optometrists, said: “It’s not often I’m blown away by frame technology, but this range has the potential to completely reinvent the way we think about spectacles. It’s a huge jump forward in terms of what eyewear can offer a patient.

“Sam’s story is particularly poignant as he is someone who has previously enjoyed perfect vision only to have it taken away from him due to a medical condition. These glasses will allow him to regain a sense of what he’s missed and allow him to better visualise his everyday life.”

The Ray-Ban Meta AI frames are wirelessly charged through their unique glasses case and provide up to four hours of battery life with eight more charges provided by their charging case.

