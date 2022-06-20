Pink Rooster charity launches new menopause support group in Northampton

Pink Rooster, one of Northampton’s leading charitable organisations for mental health, is hosting Northampton’s first Menopause Club ‘Meno-Roots’.

The club aims to provide a sanctuary for women before, during, and even after the menopause.

A spokeswoman said: “No woman should have to go through this alone. Our mission is to reframe the concept of suffering and instead shed welcome light on this sensitive, not widely talked about subject, ‘MENOPAUSE’; we can’t ignore it’s part of our life cycle, let’s embrace the ‘second spring’.

The first event is on June 28

“The club will be where women can source and share information on what may be causing their health issues and learn how to manage their well-being.”

The spokeswoman added: “The first meeting will be an open forum for women to share their experiences or sit back and listen. Moving forward, Pink Rooster will aim to bring together doctors, key experts, professionals, and women like you to learn and support each other in a welcoming and safe community.

The meeting is on June 28 from 6pm to 7.30pm at Saints Coffee, St Giles Street Northampton. Sign up today at [email protected]; please let them know if you would like to share your experience with the group, so they can ensure you can be heard; it’s important; they look forward to meeting you.

For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/359447432982844