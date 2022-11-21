“Nothing has really changed in 12 months, in fact it’s probably got worse” claim campaigners

Midwives, parents and campaigners were out in force in Northampton town centre on Sunday (November 20) declaring a “state of emergency” in maternity services.

The ‘March with Midwives’ was one of a series of events nationwide aimed at raising awareness of staff shortages and lack of funding in the sector.

Organisers said the first March, last November, carried the message that ‘enough is enough.’ But one said: “Nothing has really changed in 12 months, in fact it’s probably got worse.”

The group claims that for every 30 newly qualified midwives, 29 either leave the profession or never start and 60 percent of current UK midwives are considering quitting.

During the demo, organisers called for a minute’s silence for all NHS midwives who have left the profession with a heart painted on each person’s hand.

Below are photographs from the protest in Northampton town centre.

