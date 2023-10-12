PhysioFunction & Blatchford’s success to empowering individuals with foot drop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event aimed to raise awareness about foot drop and provide individuals with the opportunity to find the best solutions to help them regain their mobility and improve their ability to walk unaided.

Jon Graham, Clinical Director at PhysioFunction commented “It was a unique opportunity for individuals to have joint access to both a highly specialist orthotist and physiotherapist to determine and try out an optimal solution for their foot drop.”

Throughout the day, PhysioFunction and Blatchford offered foot drop assessments, allowing attendees to try out the Turbomed Foot Brace and Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) devices. The results were nothing short of incredible as participants experienced a significant improvement in their ability to walk unaided, leading to increased confidence and independence.

National Foot Drop Awareness Day 2023 At PhysioFunction

One of the highlights of the event was the generous giveaway by Blatchford of a free Turbomed foot brace. This innovative device has proven to be a game changer for people suffering from foot drop, enabling them to walk, run, and hike without discomfort. The Turbomed foot brace attaches to the outside of footwear and offers maximum ankle motion and calf muscle strength, providing users with newfound independence and confidence.

The awareness day ended with a webinar that attracted a national and international audience of over 100 clinicians. Presentations were delivered by experts in Physiotherapy, Orthotic provision and exercise prescription for the non-surgical management of footdrop. The webinar was recorded and had been uploaded to the NFDS YouTube channel.

Carolyn Lewis, an attendee from National Foot Drop Awareness Event, commented “I just wanted to say thank you for hosting and arranging National Foot Drop Day on Friday with Blatchford. I am so grateful that I could try a Turbomed with the expertise of Steve from Blatchford. I am not going to see my local hospital (RJAH at Oswestry) will supply one for me, as it was so much better than anything else I have tried. So, thank you all for the help with enquiries, directions, the pleasant welcome and atmosphere and the hope it has given me for better walking in the future.”

