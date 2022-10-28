Photoshoot across Northamptonshire’s iconic locations aims to show how people with psoriasis can live their best lives

To mark Psoriasis Awareness Week 2022, The Psoriasis Association - based in Northampton - has launched a campaign designed to show people how they can live well with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis Awareness Week begins on World Psoriasis Day on Saturday, October 29 and runs until Friday, November 4.

The charity’s new active lifestyles campaign will see its website relaunch with a series of images demonstrating how people can use their hobbies and passions to manage their conditions, keep active and live well.

Steven Astaire at Pitsford Reservoir.

Psoriasis Association deputy chief executive Laura Stevenson said: “At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is starting to bite, it is really important that people still continue to exercise and keep well to help manage their psoriasis.

“Our Awareness Week campaign focuses on ways in which they can continue to do this with minimal costs such as by using the free gym equipment in local parks or by taking part in a weekly park run.”

The aim of the photographic campaign is to remind people that, although there is currently no cure for psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, both can be managed with the right treatment and advice.

The photos were taken at an active lifestyles photoshoot earlier this year throughout the glorious Northamptonshire countryside and include locations such as Abington Park, Sywell Country Park, Northampton Active Water Sports Centre, Moulton Leisure Centre, Irchester Country Park and Whites Nurseries in Earls Barton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Price at the Northampton Active Water Sports Centre.

The photos will be shared widely throughout Psoriasis Awareness Week along with stories from photoshoot participants from Northamptonshire.

To find out more, visit https://www.psoriasis-association.org.uk/.