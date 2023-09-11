People invited to attend baby loss support conference

Watch more videos on Shots!

A special conference dedicated to baby and pregnancy loss, and how people have been supported through their experience, is taking place in October.

Baby Loss Awareness Week 2023 runs from Monday 9 October to Sunday 15 October and there will be a special in-person Baby Loss Awareness Conference, organised by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), on Thursday 12 October from 9am to 3pm at Duston Community Centre, Pendle Rd, Northampton NN5 6DT.

The conference will include talks from people with lived experience who will be sharing their personal stories and how they have sought support for their mental health.

The conference is open to health professionals and the public and will be hosted by the Maternal Loss Psychology Service (MLPS) – formerly known as the Maternal Mental Health Service.

The event will share more about the service, and what interventions are available for people experiencing mental health difficulties associated with baby/pregnancy loss. This includes anyone who is currently pregnant following previous baby/pregnancy loss, or who has lost a baby or pregnancy in the last 12 months.

Attendees will hear from health professionals from the service, and from people with lived experience of baby loss who have been supported by the service.

Dr Kirsty Harris, NHFT’s Specialist Perinatal Consultant Clinical Psychologist said: “We’re inviting all professionals who work with parents and families, who have experienced baby/pregnancy loss, and those who have been affected by, or interested in developing their understanding of this to come along to this event and find out what interventions are available for people experiencing moderate to severe mental health difficulties associated with baby loss.”