People are invited to have their say on possible options for the future of a care home in Brixworth

Designed and built more than 40 years ago, the home does not offer the ensuite facilities that are required today, and there is reduced accessibility for wheelchairs and hoists, impacting the levels of privacy and care that can be provided to residents.

Like care settings across the country, the Council has also experienced challenges recruiting new staff, and the home has a number of long-standing vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council recognises that Boniface is a home to its residents and any potential change or need to move may be upsetting or worrying for them and their families/relatives. However, the building condition and age means the future of the care home needs to start being thought about now, and it is really important that families and residents are involved in this, to plan correctly and ensure any upheaval and concerns are minimised as much as possible. As a result, the Council are encouraging people to have their say on three future options for the 46-room home:

The Council's four main offices in Daventry, Northampton and Towcester

Make no change to the facilities. This would result in the facilities going into decline, while significant ongoing investment would be required to maintain the building to safe standard. To remodel the home. This would allow the Council to upgrade the home’s facilities and meet the needs of those with complex needs, but would cost a significant amount of money and time to complete, requiring the temporary relocation of residents, and a reduction in the amount of rooms offered. Find alternative care arrangements and start a safe closure programme. Under this option, the Council would work with residents and their families to identify alternative care arrangements, resettling them with friendship groups where possible to ensure continuity of care, and redeploying staff to other Council-operated care homes.

People can find out more information on the options and have their say by visiting the Council’s Consultation Hub at https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/adult-social-care/consultation-on-the-future-of-boniface-house-care. Alternatively, people can share their views by emailing [email protected] or in writing via the details on the link.

The deadline for comments is Sunday 30 July 2023.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council said:

“It is a priority for our council to ensure the best possible care is provided to the people that need it, in the right environment, providing assurance to those who use our services and their relatives. This review forms part of our commitment to ensuring the best standard of care is provided and meets the needs of residents using our services now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad