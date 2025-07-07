Patient praises head and neck cancer support from Northampton General Hospital

Sue says Maulik was with her every step of the way to ringing the bell

A cancer patient has praised the outstanding support she has received from Northampton General Hospital’s head and neck cancer service.

Sue Broome, 63, from Great Houghton, has particularly highlighted the pioneering work of the hospital’s consultant therapeutic radiographer Maulik Darji.

Mr Darji became the youngest ever consultant therapeutic radiographer in the NHS in 2022 aged 30 and is now Conference President of the Swallows Head and Neck Charity, which is due to hold its 10th anniversary conference in Northampton on November 4-5.

Consultant Therapy Radiographer Maulik ‘Maz’ Darji with Sue Broome and the brass bell rung by cancer patients after finishing their treatment.

Consultant therapeutic radiographers aren’t doctors but are expert radiographers who have undergone further training to become highly specialized and experienced healthcare professionals within radiotherapy.

Mrs Broome, who is married to Simon, and who has two daughters Alex, 28, and Samatha, 15, has been supported by Mr Darji ‘every step of the way’ through her year-long cancer journey.

This culminated in her ‘ringing the bell’ alongside Mr Darji in the Luke Radiotherapy Suite at NGH to end her chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments in June 2024.

Sue said: “Maz was there for me shortly after my diagnosis. He spent a lot of time with me explaining that I needed radical chemotherapy and radiotherapy because the cancer of my left tonsil had spread to three lymph nodes.

“He was talking in a very positive and caring way about trying to cure me and he has closely followed my journey since then.

“He came to see me in hospital in May last year when I was hospitalised after chemotherapy treatment and he noticed swellings which led to me being treated for sepsis.

“He is so passionate about getting head and neck cancer patients the right support. As well as working at the hospital also works with the Swallows head and neck cancer charity.”

Consultant therapeutic radiographers have a variety of skillsets which support the radiotherapy service’s wider multi-disciplinary team including planning and delivering radiotherapy, prescribing medication, and closely monitoring patients giving them expert help and advice on their condition.

Mr Darji said: “Head and neck cancers treatments can significantly affect a patient’s quality of life due to the potential for disfigurement, difficulties in speech, swallowing and changes in taste.

“Recognising these challenges I have made it my mission to advocate for a holistic approach to patient care during and after treatment to minimise any negative affect on quality of life.

“I sometimes see patients who have nobody at home and who have to cope with a cancer diagnosis. I want to make sure no-one goes through that alone and I want people with head and neck cancer to get the best possible support at what will be one of the worst times in their lives.”

Mr Darji has been working with the Swallows charity since 2022 – a group which aims to support all people affected by head and neck cancers including patients, caregivers, friends, or relatives through support groups around the country and a support telephone line.

He is now working with local patients to establish a support group in the county. He has also been supporting the national charity as a patron and by reviewing patient literature, fundraising and awareness work. This has included promoting the uptake of the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in children which can help prevent cancers in later life.

He said: “I am passionate about raising awareness of all aspects of head and neck cancer and try to take an active role in educating people about it.

“By educating and involving family and carers we can ensure the level of care and understanding is being met at home as well as in hospital.”

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire’s Director of Allied Health Professionals, Prof Ganesh Baliah, said: “I think Maulik embodies everything we want in a leader and his energy and drive will inspire future healthcare leaders and therapeutic radiographers. I am so proud to have Maulik in our organisation and we should celebrate his achievements.”