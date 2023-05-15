Patience is a virtue as Northamptonshire medical centre finally celebrates official opening

The crowds were out in force on Saturday when a Northamptonshire medical centre finally celebrated its official opening … some two years, five months and 28 days after staff first moved into the building! And after waiting patiently for so long, who could be more appropriate to perform the honours than the practice’s eldest patient – 105-years-young Mrs Hazel ‘Bunty’ Reddy? It was on Monday 16 November 2020 that staff started working in the new Brackley Medical Centre building … just 11 days after the second national lockdown came into force in England. Speaking at the official opening, Brackley Medical Centre partner, Dr Paul Parsons, said: “This day has been a long time coming but we are finally here! We all moved in during the second lockdown. I don’t need to mention the ‘C’ word, but you will appreciate that the first plans for a grand opening were put on hold somewhat thanks to a tiny virus. But two and a half years later, finally cometh the hour. Time to open our new building. “Within this building we have an exemplar of what first class medical care at local level can look like – integrated services complementing each other and providing a one-stop shop here in Brackley for the majority of folks’ day-to-day medical needs. “Those of us who have been involved in dreaming, planning and building this project are justifiably proud of what has been achieved. But I am particularly proud of the fact that this building is not the result of some high-level central policy and planning process; it has not been dropped into Brackley as a done deal from on high. It is only here because of the drive and determination of a small number of local people who have doggedly pursued a vision.” Joining Mrs Reddy on the special guest list was Morcea Walker MBE, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire. BMC also took the opportunity to formally dedicate the centre’s Wellington Suite, so named because the building stands on the site where a Vickers Wellington III aircraft, serial number BK352, crashed on 17 March 1944, killing six of the seven crew members. The dedication service was attended by Squadron Leader Rick Lipscomb from the RAF Heritage Centre and Peter Jackson and his wife Vanessa – Peter’s uncle, Pilot Officer Roy Dennis, was one of those who lost his life in the crash.