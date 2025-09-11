Parents urged to ensure their children are up to date with vaccines this winter

With the start of the new school year, parents of children and young people are being encouraged by West Northamptonshire Council’s public health team to ensure children are up to date with their vaccinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccinations are offered as part of the National Programme and help support your child’s immune system and protect them against preventable illnesses. The cooler weather will mean everyone spends more time indoors, which can lead to an increase in the spread of viruses and infections.

The vaccination schedule for school aged children and young people includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4-in-1 pre-school booster: offered to children aged 3 years and 4 months to protect against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and polio

Flu: available to children from Reception up to year 11, annually from September. Available through school-based clinics, or community clinics provided by the School Aged Immunisation Service, or from your child’s GP

COVID-19: offered to children aged 6 months and upwards, who are immunosuppressed, from September

HPV:offered to pupils in year 8 and helps to protect against the development of some of the common high-risk cancers caused by HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

MMR: protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella, offered to pupils in year 8 who are not already vaccinated

3-in-1 Booster:available to year 9 pupils to protect against Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Polio (DTaP)

Men ACWY:protects against Meningococcal A, C W, and Y which can cause meningitis and septicaemia, offered to pupils in year 9

Chicken pox: From January 2026, children aged between 6 and 11 years who have not had chicken pox, will be invited to get a vaccination to protect against the infection via their GP.

Your World

Children and young people who are immunosuppressed or have long-term health conditions may be offered additional vaccinations. When your child is eligible, they will be invited to attend a clinic. This may be held at their school, a GP surgery, or a community setting.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care & Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council said: “Vaccinations play a vital role in protecting children and young people from a range of preventable illnesses, particularly as we approach the winter months when viruses tend to circulate more widely.

"We recognise that some parents and carers may have questions or feel uncertain, and we encourage to have a conversation with your healthcare professional to help make informed decisions about available vaccinations. If your child is invited for a vaccination, we strongly encourage you to take up the offer.

"If you believe they may have missed any, please contact your GP to discuss the next steps. Ensuring children are up to date with their vaccinations is one of the most effective ways we can support their health and wellbeing."

For further detail regarding vaccinations, please visit West Northamptonshire Council Immunisations webpage or contact your child’s GP.