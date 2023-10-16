Opinion - The Current State of the World: Challenging Times and the Essential Practice of Mindful News Intake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recent times, the global landscape has presented humanity with a blend of distressing events that exceptionally challenge our collective mental and emotional wellbeing.

From the escalating tensions in Ukraine to the devastating conflict between Israel and Gaza, and the heartbreaking natural disaster - the recent earthquake in Afghanistan - it can feel as though the world is an overwhelmingly sad and frightening place.

Our hearts ache at the toll of human suffering worldwide. In Ukraine, an ongoing dispute continues to stir unrest, impacting millions of innocent lives, destabilising the nation's infrastructure, and perpetuating a state of fear.

Image Source: Roman Kraft via Unsplash

Similarly, the conflict between Israel and Gaza fosters a recurring narrative of devastation and despair, with daily living conditions deteriorating rapidly as civilians live in fear of airstrikes and violent confrontations.

Unpredictable by nature and devastating in impact, natural disasters like the recent earthquake in Afghanistan remind us of our vulnerability in the face of the Earth's immense power. This devastating event brought about extensive damage, loss of life, and persistent trauma, adding a further layer of struggle to an already economically strained nation.

Mental Health Impacts and the Need for Regulation of News Intake

Paralleling these grim events, the constant bombardment of this dire news leads to "headline stress disorder" or "vicarious traumatisation". Studies have shown that repeated exposure to negative news can lead to increased anxiety, stress, and a general sense of helplessness. Hence, taking control of our news consumption becomes vital for maintaining our mental health.

It's crucial to stay informed but equally essential to regulate the intake of traumatic news. Conscious moderation of our media diet can help maintain emotional balance and mental wellbeing.

Designate specific portions of the day for news updates instead of continuous exposure. Be sure to source your information from reliable outlets that cover news stories responsibly to avoid misinformation and excessive sensationalism.

The Matter of Seeking Help

Sometimes stress or anxiety becomes overwhelming, and seeking help becomes the need of the hour.

Professional mental health practitioners, like psychologists and therapists, can provide guidance and support. Even a supportive conversation with a friend, family member, or mentor can be tremendously beneficial.

Likewise, community involvement and advocacy can be therapeutic as well, giving us a sense of control and purpose when the world feels untamed and chaotic. Advocacy and involvement could include taking part in relief activities, donating to relief funds, or avocating for policy change.

Final Thoughts

The world in its current state may appear to be a profoundly unsettling place - but it's important to remember that such seasons of crisis and conflict are not perpetual. Historically, humanity has faced and survived many such phases. The key is to navigate these difficult time with compassion—both for those directly impacted and for ourselves—as we adjust our news consumption accordingly.