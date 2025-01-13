Opinion: Northamptonshire GP surgeries struggling under mounting pressures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The strain on GP surgeries across Northamptonshire is reaching critical levels, highlighting a national crisis within the NHS. As a Specialist Paramedic Practitioner working in a GP surgery, I have witnessed firsthand the increasing pressures on primary care services, which stem from both local population growth and systemic challenges within the NHS.

Growing Population, Declining Resources.

Over the past decade, Northamptonshire has seen a significant population increase, with tens of thousands more residents now relying on healthcare services. However, this growth has not been matched by a proportional rise in GP surgeries or healthcare resources. In fact, the number of surgeries has decreased, leaving the remaining practices to shoulder an ever-increasing burden.

This imbalance is compounded by mandates from Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) requiring surgeries to keep their patient lists open. While this ensures access for residents, it puts surgeries in an untenable position. Many GPs have voiced concerns about their ability to deliver high-quality care under such conditions, yet these warnings often go unheeded. Consequently, several Northampton practices have recently been flagged for providing inadequate care—a direct result of being overstretched.

Workforce Challenges.

Recruitment and retention of staff remain two of the most pressing issues. GP surgeries are struggling to attract doctors, leading to a heavier reliance on nurses and paramedics to fill the gap. However, the nursing profession has also seen a decline in appeal, with fewer individuals entering the field due to high workloads, stress, and insufficient remuneration.

Paramedics like me and other allied healthcare professionals are increasingly stepping in to provide patient care, but the workforce shortage is too vast for this to be a sustainable solution. The dedication of GP surgery staff is undeniable, but many feel that systemic issues within the NHS prevent them from delivering the standard of care they aspire to provide. This sense of helplessness, coupled with mounting criticism from the public, adds to the emotional toll on healthcare workers.

Public Perception and the Bigger Picture.

Patients often do not see the full picture of what happens behind the scenes. The public’s frustration with long waiting times and perceived inadequate care is understandable, yet it’s essential to recognize that these issues stem from systemic failures rather than a lack of commitment from healthcare professionals. Staff in GP surgeries work tirelessly to meet patient needs, often sacrificing their own well-being in the process.

Ripple Effects of Hospital Pressures.

The situation is further exacerbated by pressures on secondary care. Both Northampton and Kettering hospitals have recently declared critical incidents due to surges in demand. This overflow pushes more patients back into primary care settings, creating a vicious cycle of unmet demand and insufficient resources.

Urgent Need for Government Action.

Addressing these issues requires immediate and decisive action at the governmental level. Recruitment and retention of NHS staff must be prioritized to alleviate the strain on GP surgeries and hospitals alike. Without targeted investment and policy changes, the crisis in primary care will continue to deepen, jeopardizing the health and well-being of communities across the UK.

As healthcare professionals, we remain committed to providing the best possible care. However, without systemic support and meaningful change, our ability to meet patient needs will remain compromised. The time for action is now; the future of primary care depends on it.