Online fundraiser set up to help ‘beautiful' and 'kind’ teenage girl from Northampton survive rare cancer diagnosis

An online fundraiser has been started to help a “beautiful, amazing and kind” 19-year-old woman from Northampton who has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Former Northampton Academy student Georgia Williams was diagnosed bone sarcoma in her knee last month (January) and is now facing two years’ of chemotherapy in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia’s mum, Janine, has since started a GoFundMe page to try and raise as much as possible to help her daughter battle the disease.

Georgia and mum Janine (left). Georgia in hospital (right).

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Janine said: “I know she is my daughter but anybody else will tell you the same thing, she is just the most amazing, upbeat, kind person… she’s got the kindest soul of anybody I know. She’s a special, special girl. She really is. She doesn’t deserve this. Everybody who knows her thinks the absolute world of her. She’s beautiful inside and out.

"She is now going to face two years’ of treatment. It’s horrifying. I’m scared. I’m scared for her. You don’t ever think your children are going to get these types of things. I’ve just got to be strong for her and strong for my other two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a mum I feel completely helpless, this is why I’m throwing myself into the GoFundMe and raising awareness, because it’s all I can do. It’s been a shock to all of us. It doesn’t seem real.

"She’s been absolutely amazing trying to remain positive and upbeat. It’s really hard. It’s going to cost us a hell of a lot of money. I’m a single mum with three children. We’re trying to raise as much money so Georgia has more of a comfortable journey and so we’re not worrying about funds. Whatever’s left over will be given to someone else in the same situation.”

Janine added: “I’d also like to thank S.R. Gill builders (Stuart Gill) for his amazing help in raising funds for Georgia. He has raised donations from Travis Perkins and Jewsons as well as other donations. He is also doing a shave off from his place of work in April.”

So far, at the time of writing (Monday, February 27), the page has raised nearly £2,000 out of its £5,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad