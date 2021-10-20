University of Northampton innovation centre.

A nursery and midwifery competency testing centre at the University of Northampton will remain open after the organisation was granted a new contract.

Regulator - Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) - awarded contracts to five partners to deliver the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) part of the Test of Competence (ToC) from February 2022 onwards.

The ToC enables professionals trained overseas and those returning to practice after significant time away to demonstrate that they have the skills and knowledge to care for people safely and effectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means after six years The University of Northampton will continue ensuring safe patient care in the NHS.

Dr Jacob Saranga, Dean of the Faculty of Health, Education and Society said: “Since opening six years ago, our busy Competence Test Centre team have managed many changes, including moving to its current location in our Innovation Centre, increasing operations to six days a week - before and during the Covid-19 pandemic - and welcoming nursing associate candidates.

“In that time, they have also tested more than 15,000 nurses, midwives and nursing associates from outside the UK that has helped make sure the safety and good care of patients across the UK continues.

“Added to this remarkable achievement is the introduction of two new sites, which the Northampton team and I welcome to the ‘CTC family’.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Executive and Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council added:

“‘I’m delighted that we’ve been able to significantly increase our OSCE test centre provision.

“This additional capacity will mean professionals with the right skills and knowledge will have more choice in where to take their test, enabling them to join our register quickly and safely.

“I look forward to working closely with our test centre partners as we get our new test centres up and running in the coming months.’

“The NMC will be able to work with its test centre partners to explore innovative ways of offering the test of competence to extend accessibility and availability across the UK.”

The NMC uses the Test of Competence (ToC) to assess the skills and knowledge of people applying to join the UK register from overseas or rejoin the register after a long period away from practice.